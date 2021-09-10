Benitez on FFP, transfers & Coleman

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafael Benitez has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game with Burnley on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:

He admits the club needed to sell players in the summer transfer window if they were to bring new ones in due to Financial Fair Play rules and says the restrictions are "killing us." But he is "really happy" with the deals done;

On James Rodriguez, he says the Columbian was for sale in the window but no deal could be agreed despite some offers. Now he says it is up to the winger to show the "commitment and desire";

New signing Salomon Rondon knows he is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin when it comes to team selection and although he took a pay cut to join Everton it wasn't hard to convince him to sign;

Captain Seamus Coleman is available for the game on Monday after the hamstring injury suffered with the Republic of Ireland turned out to be minor.

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up