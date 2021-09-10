James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton fans will be forced to wait a little longer for the return after the break with this game being on Monday night.

The start they’ve made under Rafael Benitez (seven points from nine) will give the fans an extra buzz before the visit of Burnley, yet those same supporters will know only too well how these sort of fixtures have seen their team come unstuck in recent seasons.

Burnley came away from Goodison Park with a 2-1 win back in March - typical of Everton’s form at home last season, which produced only six wins.

But this feels like a different team to the one Carlo Ancelotti presided over - they are yet to taste defeat this term and have so far been behind on only one occasion.

Although the transfer window didn’t produce the quantity seen in recent years, with James Rodriguez staying at the club and Ben Godfrey to return, supporters will be cautiously optimistic.

This fixture will be a good litmus test of where the team are.