Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leeds have just won back-to-back league games for the first time this season and, after a six-month hangover, they are starting to look more like the team we expected them to be.

They are still in the bottom six, but they are pulling away from the relegation zone and I'm expecting them to keep on doing that.

Newcastle, in contrast, remain in big trouble. They are getting linked with players every single day of this transfer window, which is understandable given the situation they are in, but their problem is that they are still not winning games.

They don't really look like they are going to win games, either - including this one.

The signings they have made this month, defender Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood, have improved them but not enough to change their fortunes. Until they get more signings done, I just think they are going to be beaten.

Call Me Loop's prediction: Newcastle are still in a bit of a mess. 3-1

