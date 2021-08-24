Arsenal players 'need confidence'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his squad are "together" and just need "confidence" after beginning their season with successive defeats against Premier League newcomers Brentford and London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners face West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday, before travelling to champions Manchester City in the league on Saturday.

"Obviously they are hurt," Arteta said when asked about his players.

"The feeling is tough at the moment, they need some help as well with players coming back, and keep them together, because the spirit there is good.

"They don't need motivating. Honestly, they are really together, one thing they don't need is motivating.

"That is really clear, they are really trying what they can do. Give them confidence - that is what they need."