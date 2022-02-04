BBC Sport

Lage on Manager of the Month, Smith & Coady

Published

Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On winning Manager of the Month, Lage said: "I'm very proud to receive the award, it comes not just from January but what we did in December too. I asked them to be consistent and they did it. There's still a hard season left to work on."

  • Lage described the FA Cup as "a chance to make history", adding: "This is football, we know the history of the FA Cup and like European qualification in the past, there's always a chance."

  • On Dean Smith's Norwich side he said: "We are going to play against strong opponents tomorrow, against one of the strongest managers in the league. He's [Dean] doing well at the club, like he did at Villa and at Brentford."

  • Lage said that no players will be fit enough to return from injury this weekend and it's unlikely for their match against Arsenal too.

  • On Conor Coady's possible 300th appearance, Lage said: "Since the first day, since the first meeting with him, we could see what man he was. He has great leadership, sets a good example, he's a hard worker and he deserves every moment he gets in his career."