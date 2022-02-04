Lage on Manager of the Month, Smith & Coady
- Published
Katie Stafford, BBC Sport
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On winning Manager of the Month, Lage said: "I'm very proud to receive the award, it comes not just from January but what we did in December too. I asked them to be consistent and they did it. There's still a hard season left to work on."
Lage described the FA Cup as "a chance to make history", adding: "This is football, we know the history of the FA Cup and like European qualification in the past, there's always a chance."
On Dean Smith's Norwich side he said: "We are going to play against strong opponents tomorrow, against one of the strongest managers in the league. He's [Dean] doing well at the club, like he did at Villa and at Brentford."
Lage said that no players will be fit enough to return from injury this weekend and it's unlikely for their match against Arsenal too.
On Conor Coady's possible 300th appearance, Lage said: "Since the first day, since the first meeting with him, we could see what man he was. He has great leadership, sets a good example, he's a hard worker and he deserves every moment he gets in his career."