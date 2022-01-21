Former Watford and England goalkeeper David James spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live to give his thoughts on Watford v Norwich.

"I think Watford have failed to score eight times, Norwich 12 times …. so it’s going to be a cracking 0-0! Although, having said that, Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet this season.

"Norwich were completely out of it three weeks ago and now they’re one win off getting out of the relegation zone, so I think it’s going to be an exciting game."

He added: "Both teams have a chance of avoiding relegation, but so have four or five teams - as Everton could even be drawn into it. We're going to get an exciting end to the season at the bottom."