Newcastle is not an option for Everton and France left-back Lucas Digne, 28, who is likely to move to another Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter), external

The Magpies have been joined by Arsenal and Everton in tracking Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Evening Standard), external

Newcastle have been offered France centre-back Samuel Umtiti 28, by Barcelona on a potential loan deal with option to buy. (Daily Mail), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also monitoring 21-year-old Dutchman Sven Botman but the Lille defender's first-choice move is reportedly to AC Milan. (Chronicle Live), external

