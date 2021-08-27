Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has Reds fans reminiscing about the team that won three successive Premier League titles and the Champions League from 2007 to 2009 - but he's a very different player now from the one who left for Real Madrid 12 years ago for a world record fee of £80m.

Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber told BBC Radio Manchester the Portugal forward is more ruthless now than the free-flowing winger of years gone by.

"I don't think we are getting the Ronaldo we had when he left, he's a much different player," he said.

"He has refined his game, he is obviously a lot older, but he is still as effective, and he's potent, so I'm looking forward to seeing him in a red shirt."