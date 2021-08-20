Team news: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may return after recovering from coronavirus but Alexandre Lacazette is yet to resume training following a positive test.

Willian has also returned a positive test and could miss out, while new signing Martin Odegaard has yet to receive visa clearance so can't play.

Romelu Lukaku is set to make his second debut for Chelsea, although Christian Pulisic has been ruled out by Covid-19.

N'Golo Kante is fit after injury.

