Where will Tottenham finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Tottenham - 6th

It's one of the big questions: Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs when the transfer window closes?

If he is, then this could be a pessimistic prediction. If he isn't, it will be a hammer blow to Spurs and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo as he attempts to set a new course for a club that lost its way under Jose Mourinho.

World-class talent such as Son Heung-min remains but so much still hangs on the issue of Kane and, if he leaves, how he is replaced.

Cristian Romero, the Argentina defender signed from Atalanta for £42.5m, has Premier League pedigree while Bryan Gil, the winger brought in from Sevilla, could be a thrilling addition.

