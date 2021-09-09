Dyche on McNeil, transfers & Everton
- Published
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League visit to Everton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dwight McNeill is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for Burnley this weekend and Dyche is pleased the “top young player” has been able to “amass that many games so quickly”;
The Clarets manager is happy with the club’s summer transfer window, saying: “We're trying to mould further than just the immediacy by bringing in younger players. We've got a different-minded board now, more open minded. We want players to come in wherever they come from";
New signing Maxwel Cornet reported to training for the first time on Thursday and Dyche says his progress and fitness will be monitored over the next couple of days;
He wants to see “the performance levels” his Burnley side have shown so far translate into winning games;
Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Dyche said Everton “looked like a strong outfit” last season and that Rafael Benitez will be looking to build on that this season.