Big test ahead for Nuno's Spurs as injury list grows

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

After eventually keeping hold of Harry Kane and going on to win their opening three Premier League games without conceding, Tottenham fans began the season on cloud nine.

But after a disappointing defeat at Crystal Palace and now this unconvincing Europa Conference League result, it looks like a difficult few weeks lie ahead.

With Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon already on the treatment table, and Cristian Romero, Giovani lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez still in quarantine after the international break, injuries to Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn's in Rennes are a real blow.

Even before they went off, Spurs were very quiet going forward and managed just one shot on target in the first half.

While Rennes had the better chances, they couldn't make the most of their possession and were wasteful in attack. Spurs had a bit of luck on their side but in the end a draw was probably just about a fair result.

A bit of perspective is needed. There were eight changes made by Nuno Espirito Santo going into Thursday's game and Rennes were never going to be an easy opponent.

But facing Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal in their next three games will put Tottenham's squad depth to the test.