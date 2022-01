There is growing optimism at Liverpool that a summer move to sign Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham may be possible. (Caught Offside), external

The Reds remain interested in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, who is keen on a move to Merseyside. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp expects Divock Origi to stay at Anfield beyond the January transfer window. (Liverpool FC), external

