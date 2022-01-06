Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has opened talks with Liverpool for Belgian forward Divock Origi, with the Reds willing to sell the 26-year-old to avoid losing him on a free transfer in June. (LazioNews24 - in Italian), external

The Reds could allow Wales defender Neco Williams, 20, and English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, to leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have 'no chance' of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required), external

