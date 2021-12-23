Simon Stone, BBC Sport

One of the other significant aspects discussed at Manchester United's Fans' Forum earlier this month was the proposed redevelopment at Old Trafford.

United are yet to decide on a capacity for the stadium, which clearly will be influenced by the extent to which development work is done.

The club say they have an "open mind" about the project but that "initial meetings have taken place with a number of architectural and engineering companies" which have produced some "exciting potential ideas".