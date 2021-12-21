Liverpool's open defence at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was not down to the absence of Virgil van Dijk but a result of midfield problems, says New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

Van Dijk was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, but the Reds were also without Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson for the trip to Spurs.

"Liverpool missed the shape they provide in midfield," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Fabinho gives them balance alongside Henderson, while Thiago is a harrier and a presser.

"Spurs found loads of time in that area and they were able to play it in behind Joel Matip for Son [Heung-win] and Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp's side started with James Milner, Naby Keita and 19-year-old Tyler Morton and Smith praised Spurs boss Antonio Conte for exploiting Liverpool's frailties.

"Tottenham found the weakness, kept twisting the knife and deserved to win the game. That's how Conte works - he identifies a weakness and will expose it again and again.

"But, if Liverpool have their first-choice midfield, those spaces are much harder to come by."

