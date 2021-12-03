Fans await Wolves injury update

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The most pressing information to find from Bruno Lage this lunchtime will be a roll call. Stocks of first-team players are running low in Wolverhampton this year as we approach the Christmas rush.

For Wednesday night's game against Burnley, only three of the outfield players on the Wolves bench had any first-team League experience at all; two of those three were teenagers, and Francisco Trincao hardly a senior at 21.

Daniel Podence may be available again after missing two games following a positive Covid test - as in all such cases, hopefully without having suffered any serious ill effects - but it is presumed that Marcal is still in isolation for the same reason. None of the senior players with injuries is expected to return until the New Year.

Lage can be expected to appeal for full-throated support for his troops who are still standing when they take on Liverpool tomorrow, at the start of a 16-day period when they will tackle all three of the title contenders.

Wolves supporters seem to be enjoying Lage's heart-on-sleeve nature, not least during moments of tension during home games when he is given to waving wildly at each stand in turn, urging them to outdo each other for noise.

He is not one to shrug and say nothing, although could be forgiven for doing so today if the subject of his side's inability to finish off good build-up play is raised.

This was painfully demonstrated time and again on Wednesday night, most spectacularly by Adama Traore with his extraordinary sprint and crossbar-warping shot in the first half. Though he is by no means the only culprit, Traore is the most compelling figure at Molineux for the moment; Lage may well be asked for further insights on how to get the best out of a unique but beguiling talent.

Some situations maybe defy analysis, but Lage is usually happy to try.