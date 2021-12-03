Time is of the essence for Rangnick

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick started his first news conference as interim Manchester United manager by revealing it was the earliest such briefing he had ever attended.

He then spent the next half an hour offering a revealing insight into the type of character United are hoping will guide them through to the end of the season in some sort of order after the chaos of the last couple of months.

Evidently, Rangnick is big on time. He knew how long he had spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Joel Glazer for. He knew how long he had spoken to the Red Bull chiefs when he became their sporting director.

He also knows he doesn’t have much time to impose his philosophy on Old Trafford given the season is in its most congested phase, with no German-style winter break looming to impart his ideas.

But implement it he must. With Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool as far clear of United as Rangnick’s new club are of the relegation zone, something at Old Trafford must change if they are to stand a chance of competing for the biggest prizes again.

“There have been five changes of manager since Sir Alex left – so it was difficult for the club to gain continuity in regard to signing new players and sticking to the DNA of the club,” said Rangnick.

“I think this is vital in modern football that you do that.

“For me it is not that unusual that there were so many changes and I think the board members and myself have the same opinion that for the future it’s important we develop in the future and there will not be that many changes in management.”