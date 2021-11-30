Brighton are playing better than their results suggest, according to ex-England international Karen Carney.

Based on their expected goal tally, the Seagulls have been dominating most of their Premier League opponents but have picked up just five points from their last seven games.

"Five out of the last seven games they absolutely pummelled the other teams in terms of xG," Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"If they just had someone to tap it in the stats are so heavy in their favour for the amount of opportunities they are expected to score and just don’t put it away.

"Five of those seven draws would be wins. The only two teams they didn’t beat were Liverpool and Leicester. The rest of them, they should have 15 points if they took their chances."

