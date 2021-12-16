Arsenal 2-0 West Ham: The pick of the stats

No team have registered more wins (seven) or collected more points (22) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Liverpool (zero) have fewer home defeats than the Gunners (one).

David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 18 attempts (drawn four, lost fourteen), extending the record for the most times a manager has played away at a club without winning in the league.

West Ham suffered their first midweek defeat in the Premier League since July 2020 (1-0 v Burnley), ending a run of eight games on Tuesday-Thursday without losing in the competition (won four, drawn four).