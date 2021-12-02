West Ham v Chelsea: Last time out

West Ham host Chelsea in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off - so what happened when the sides last met?

Back in April, Timo Werner scored his first goal in more than two months as Thomas Tuchel's side beat the Hammers 1-0.

In a tightly-fought contest, Werner, who had struggled to make a significant impact since joining for £47m last summer, started and finished the move that sealed the points.

The Germany forward fired home from Ben Chilwell's cross after a well-worked move involving Christian Pulisic - Werner's sixth Premier League goal since arriving from RB Leipzig.

West Ham struggled to create chances and finished the game with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was shown a straight red card in the 81st minute after catching Chilwell's leg with his follow through while making a clearance.

Referee Chris Kavanagh watched a replay on the pitchside monitor before dismissing the Paraguay defender for serious foul play.