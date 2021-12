Danny Welbeck was your man of the match in our Player Rater after he scored a 91st-minute equaliser against Chelsea to take a point from the London side.

Welbeck replaced Alexis Mac Allister with 10 minutes of normal time remaining and proved to be the difference for the Seagulls after Romelu Lukaku's goal had appeared to put Chelsea on course for victory.

