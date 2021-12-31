Blues duo make Garth's team of 2021

Antonio Rudiger: The biggest mistake of Frank Lampard's short managerial tenure at Chelsea was refusing to play Antonio Rudiger. His presence has proved to be invaluable since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Rudiger was surplus to requirements under Lampard, but since the arrival of Tuchel the German international has gone on to win the Champions League and become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. Well, it sort of qualifies you when Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid want to sign you.

Reece James: Arguably the most improved Premier League player this year. Strong, beautifully balanced and can strike the ball brilliantly with both feet. He's also quick and tremendously competitive.

If he can raise his level of consistency, there is no telling where this kid could end up. That said, under Tuchel and at a club as big as Chelsea, there's no reason for the player to go anywhere.

