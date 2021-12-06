Manchester United fan Aaron Cikaya told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast he was "very impressed" with Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge at Old Trafford after his side beat Crystal Palace.

"You could see the difference straight away," Cikaya said of Rangnick's much-vaunted pressing style. "For the first half an hour, it was some of the best football I've seen all season.

United's pressing did drop off in the second half as nerves grew around the stadium, but Cikaya says that was to be expected and they still got the job done.

"It's very hard to sustain that style for 90 minutes anyway, but especially as the players are just getting used to it," he said.

"I didn't expect them to keep it going all game but it was impressive to see what Rangnick was able to implement after one training session."

