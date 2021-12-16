Everton in search of positivity

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Even the most fervent Everton optimists might conclude they are up against it at Chelsea.

The form book and the stats aren’t great either; while Blues fans will be only too familiar with the fact that Paul Rideout scored the winner in a 1-0 win, the last time Everton won at Stamford Bridge back in 1994 (it's rolled out every year).

In fact, the 26 games since mean it’s the longest winless run against a single opponent in Premier League history.

But if it was all about stats, nobody would turn up at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Rafa Benitez needs to inject positivity and confidence into this Everton team. The priority tonight must be defensively - just three clean sheets all season says it all.

They look thin up front with injuries and could be depending on Salomon Rondon and Demarai Gray, who for me has been Everton’s player of the year so far.

Get tonight out of the way then it’s a good run of fixtures against teams mainly in the bottom half of the table. Let’s see if Rafa can do business in January, get DCL and Richarlison back and then we’ll have a better idea of where Everton’s season will be heading.

Chelsea v Everton will be live on BBC Radio Merseyside tonight on 95.8FM and Freeview Channel 722 in the North West