There is a collective worry among Burnley fans that this is the season they will get relegated, but it's not time to panic yet, according to supporter Natalie from the No Nay Never podcast.

"There is always a realism about Burnley," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"We go into every Premier League season knowing that it’s going to be a battle and knowing that we can’t take anything for granted and at some point we probably will need to drop back down into the Championship and rebuild again and give it another shot.

"I am worried, it does kind of feel like this might be the season that we go down but really is that the end of the world? The Championship is a great division. It’s competitive and it’s not an awful thing to happen if we go down.

"We’ve done it three times in the last 11 years and come back up again. There is an acceptance of where we sit in the Premier League and we will fight to stay up but it won’t be disastrous if we go down."

