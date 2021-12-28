BBC Sport

Southampton v Tottenham: What does the form show?

*Tottenham forfeit against Rennes in Europa Conference League not included

  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have lost more games to Tottenham in the competition than any other club (13).

  • Spurs have lost two of their past three league games at Southampton, after a six-game unbeaten run at St Mary’s in the competition (W4 D2). However, they did win this fixture 5-2 last season.

  • Saints haven’t won their final league game in the past 10 calendar years, since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.

  • Spurs have lost their final league game in just one of the past 12 calendar years - 3-1 at home to Wolves in 2018. They are, however, without a win in their past three such games, though their past two victories were over Southampton (4-1 in 2016 and 5-2 in 2017).