BBC Sport

Arsenal v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Arsenal have won 10 of their past 11 home league games against West Ham, losing the other 2-0 in August 2015.

  • After winning three Premier League games in a row against Arsenal between February 2006 and April 2007, the Hammers have won just two of their past 26 against the Gunners in the competition (drawn five, lost 19).

  • West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 17 attempts (drawn four, lost 13) – it’s the most a manager has played away at one club without a victory in the league.