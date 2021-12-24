Saints look set to extend Caballero's contract

Southampton are likely extend Willy Caballero's contract, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Argentine initially signed until January but looks set to stay until the end of the season.

Hasenhuttl said: "Yeah, there is a chance, definitely, because in this moment and situation, you never know how quick it goes with Covid that you lose a few players.

"It would make sense, definitely, and this is what we have in our mind. I am sure he can help us for a longer term.

"He showed on the pitch he can help us. He played two games - against Palace you could see with every game he gets better. With every game he gets more self-confidence. This is what you need when you step in."