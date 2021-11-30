BBC Sport

Ranieri on ‘not crying’ about injuries, facing Chelsea and tactics

Published

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Wednesday’s Premier League match against leaders Chelsea.

Here are the key lines:

  • Watford's injury problems continue to escalate as forward Emmanuel Dennis joins a growing list of absentees;

  • Ismaila Sarr has knee ligament damage and will be assessed again in a month. He’s now a doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations in January;

  • Also not back until at least January are centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) and midfielder Peter Etebo;

  • The Hornets will hopefully have midfielder Juraj Kucka, winger Ken Sema and centre-back Francisco Sierralta back sooner;

  • Ranieri insisted: "I don’t like to cry [about the injury situation]. Players must be positive, confident and fight together";

  • "We are underdogs playing one of the best teams in the world," Ranieri said, recognising the quality of one of his former clubs;

  • On his current tactics: "My philosophy is to give stability to the team and during matches change something to surprise the opposition."