Ranieri on ‘not crying’ about injuries, facing Chelsea and tactics
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Wednesday’s Premier League match against leaders Chelsea.
Here are the key lines:
Watford's injury problems continue to escalate as forward Emmanuel Dennis joins a growing list of absentees;
Ismaila Sarr has knee ligament damage and will be assessed again in a month. He’s now a doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations in January;
Also not back until at least January are centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) and midfielder Peter Etebo;
The Hornets will hopefully have midfielder Juraj Kucka, winger Ken Sema and centre-back Francisco Sierralta back sooner;
Ranieri insisted: "I don’t like to cry [about the injury situation]. Players must be positive, confident and fight together";
"We are underdogs playing one of the best teams in the world," Ranieri said, recognising the quality of one of his former clubs;
On his current tactics: "My philosophy is to give stability to the team and during matches change something to surprise the opposition."