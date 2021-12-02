Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "I'm disappointed we didn't get something out of the game. When you concede three at Old Trafford it's unlikely you'll get something out of the game.

"I saw a lot of positives. It wasn't enough to get something out of the game."

On their opening goal: "We didn't know what to expect but the referee and VR checked and it's a goal.

"We started the game really good but then we gave them some momentum. We lost very simple balls. We couldn't get out of the press because we were defending deeper.

"In the second half we had total control and dominance but we made an error which cost us the game.

"We are here to win football matches. That's a lesson that doing that [playing like tonight] is not enough. We have to do things better."