Newcastle 1-0 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "[Pope's] mistake changed the game. In the first half we put on a positive display but we couldn't open them up. It has been a challenge this season to find those details.

"They looked nervous. We were better than them in the first half and looked more of a threat. The goal against the run of play calmed them down. In the second half they had something to hang on to.

"It leaves us working. The Premier League has never been an easy task. Every season is tough and is work for us. There is a lot of football to be played and we have been down this road before. The players are not a million miles away. The next game is going to come around and you have to play it."