Watford 1-4 West Ham: The pick of the stats

West Ham earned their 22nd Premier League win of 2021. Only in 1959 (23) have they enjoyed more top-flight league wins in a single calendar year in the club’s history.

Watford have lost five consecutive Premier League matches, their longest losing run within a single league season since they lost each of their final six games of the 2016-17 campaign under Walter Mazzarri.

David Moyes' side have recovered 12 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. The Hammers have won four league matches in which they have fallen behind this term, as many as they managed in the whole of last season.