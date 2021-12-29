Antonio Conte’s headteacher-like reputation is the driving force behind Tottenham’s improvement over recent weeks, believes former West Ham and Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson.

Spurs have climbed to sixth in the table since the Italian took charge at the beginning of November, with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton stretching his unbeaten start to seven league games.

Their displays have been a far cry from some of the laboured performances that characterised predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo’s short reign in north London.

“When Nuno was in charge, it was a little bit like the supply teacher’s in and the players were getting away with one or two things, the training wasn’t as tight, the discipline wasn’t quite there,” Hutchinson said on the Football Daily podcast.

“All of a sudden you bring someone like Antonio Conte in and the headteacher is in for the day and you are like ‘ooh, got to be on it today, the head’s in’.

“Under Nuno they had the worst running stats – under Conte they are now the best. They are running 14km more on average a game.”

