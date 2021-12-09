Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is "very likely" to hand new signing Willy Caballero his Southampton debut against Arsenal this weekend after signing on a short-term deal.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Chelsea man was snapped up after first and second-choice keepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster succumbed to injury in the past week and Hasenhuttl is delighted to have him on board.

"We are really pleased to have him here," he said. "We were looking at a few options and he was by far the best for us.

"He's a smart guy, a top professional, very fit. He comes in with a real willingness to help us.

Caballero has only made 34 Premier League appearances but has won the title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League over his career.

"He is a very good package. He knows how to play behind a high defensive line and he's good on the ball.

"It's very likely he will start at Arsenal."