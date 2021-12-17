Spurs v Liverpool: What happened last time?

Spurs entertain Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday - but what was the score when they last faced each other?

The Reds have won their past six Premier League matches against Spurs and were convincing winners again in January, throwing off a poor run of form against one of their favourite opponents.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when he profited from defensive indecision to score from close range.

Liverpool moved further ahead immediately after the break through Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike, but Jose Mourinho's side rallied and had hope almost straight away with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg firing home.

The hope was shortlived though as Sadio Mane again capitalised on hesitation at the back to seal the win.