Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Jurgen Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "It was comfortable. But the chances they had were too big. The saves of Alisson were too spectacular. That is space to improve. But I understand in a week like that when you win three games to keep concentration is a challenge as human beings. On the other side we could have scored more if we had been calmer. That is something we have to think about. Decision making could be better. The game felt comfortable in the end but during it I did not feel too comfortable."

On how to defend against his side: "They will find ways. It is not about in moments what you can do against us. But the boys do really well. They are difficult to defend. Difficult to find a challenge with quick movements and passing. That is why we come through. It is because of the skillset the boys have. First and foremost we have to find the right solutions for as long as possible."