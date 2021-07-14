On 14 July 2011, Patrick Vieira announced that he was retiring from playing at the age of 35.

Viera spent nine seasons at Arsenal from 1996 to 2005, making 396 appearances, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

After spells in Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan, Vieira returned to the Premier League to join Manchester City, for whom he made he played 46 times and won the FA Cup.

The France midfielder remained at Manchester City with a new role in youth development, followed by two managerial spells at New York City FC and Nice.

On 4 July 2021, Vieira was appointed Crystal Palace manager on a three-year contract.