Canaries blow away the cobwebs at Carrow Road
- Published
Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk
Yes, it was Championship opposition and yes, Bournemouth made several changes, but this was just what Norwich City needed.
After a bruising start to their Premier League campaign the Canaries blew away the cobwebs with a dominant display.
There’s a lot of excitement about what 19-year old goalscorer Christos Tzolis could do for City.
Many will point out that Norwich are unlikely to face a defence as generous as Bournemouth’s in the Premier League but Daniel Farke’s side were clinical.
It suggests the German head coach has a deeper squad and many more options than he did when they were relegated from the top flight two seasons ago.