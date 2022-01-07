Lawro's prediction: 1-1P (Norwich to win on penalties)

Charlton's tie with Norwich should be a lot closer because the Canaries are on such an awful run and are missing a lot of players, while the Addicks have been playing well under Johnnie Jackson, who won seven of his first 10 games after taking charge - initially as caretaker boss - in October.

Danny's prediction: 0-0P (Norwich to win on penalties)

Having been to The Valley with Leeds a couple of seasons ago, I know it is going to be hard for Norwich against Charlton on Sunday. The Canaries' morale will be very low but they need to give their fans something to shout about. I can see them sneaking through on penalties.

Find out how Lawro and Danny think the rest of the FA Cup third round ties will go