Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started slow, we looked leggy and didn't have enough rhythm or intention to attack the way we wanted. We started to play better, more rhythm and threat and came out in the second half completely different.

"We tried in every different way but lacked the quality in the final third. At the end, when we have a really low block, you need spark and creativity to win football matches and today we didn't do that.

"It is what they do, they want to play a slow game, it is their game and you have to respect that.

"We need to start scoring goals and get back the players, the last four weeks it has been extremely difficult to put training sessions and squads together because of the amount of Covid and injuries."

On Arsenal's January transfer plans: "In this market things are complicated."