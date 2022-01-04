It will be "fascinating" to see what happens next for forgotten Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The England international has been linked with a loan move to Serie A side Roma after a disappointing first half of the season at Emirates Stadium, during which he has started only two games.

"He stayed at Arsenal last summer and will have expected to have played more," Pitt-Brooke told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Last year, he was playing for England and being talked about as possibly going to the Euros, but now he's never playing club football.

"He must look at Tammy Abraham's move to Roma and see how it's been better for his England prospects.

"It could be really interesting for Maitland-Niles to play a different style of football and go to a new country."

