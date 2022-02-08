Confirmed teams - Newcastle v Everton
Matt Targett is Newcastle's only new signing to start tonight as Eddie Howe replaces the injured Paul Dummett at left-back.
Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and former Brighton defender Dan Burn, who's had a toe problem, are on the bench.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin
Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Guimarães, Almirón, Longstaff, Gayle
It's a strong looking bench for Everton too, as Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side which beat Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.
New signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all substitutes, as is the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Yerry Mina replaces the injured Ben Godfrey, while Andros Townsend starts instead of Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Calvert-Lewin