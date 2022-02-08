Confirmed teams - Newcastle v Everton

It's a strong looking bench for Everton too, as Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side which beat Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

New signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all substitutes, as is the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Yerry Mina replaces the injured Ben Godfrey, while Andros Townsend starts instead of Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Calvert-Lewin