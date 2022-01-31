BBC Sport

Jones to stay at United?

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Phil Jones now looks likely to stay at the club.

Jones recently made his comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury.

He had been in talks with French club Bordeaux but negotiations have stalled amid concern over the amount of playing time Jones would get.

It is still possible a loan deal could be arranged but United think the most likely scenario now is for Jones to remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s 11pm deadline.