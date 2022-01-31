Jones to stay at United?
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United defender Phil Jones now looks likely to stay at the club.
Jones recently made his comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury.
He had been in talks with French club Bordeaux but negotiations have stalled amid concern over the amount of playing time Jones would get.
It is still possible a loan deal could be arranged but United think the most likely scenario now is for Jones to remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s 11pm deadline.