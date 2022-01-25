Arsenal approaching 'panic territory' over strikers

Arsenal are "perilously close to panic" over their search for a striker in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Gunners have scored one goal in their past five games and seem unlikely to sign number-one target Dusan Vlahovic this month.

Latest reports have linked them with Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad, Jonathan David from Lille and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"They are desperate to get someone in to score the goals," said Edwards on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They've got some money to spend and are looking at three or four strikers. Whatever happens, though, they will end up paying over the odds.

"It's worrying they're being linked with so many players who are all that bit different."

Who should fill the gap up front for Arsenal? Let us know

Listen to all today's transfer gossip on BBC Sounds