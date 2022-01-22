Everton v Aston Villa - confirmed team news

Duncan Ferguson makes five changes to the Everton side that was beaten at Norwich last weekend for his first game back in caretaker charge.

Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend all return to the side.

Allan, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman are among the substitutes. There is no place in the squad for January signings Vitaly Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Gordon, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Onyangho.