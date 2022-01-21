Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

Burnley have been causing all sorts of outrage this week for asking the Premier League to postpone two home games following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Football loves a scapegoat, but Burnley shouldn't carry the can for the postponement problem, nor should we be made to play when others have been able to postpone.

Actually, no club should. The Premier League set a precedent as to how Covid-19 outbreaks would be dealt with, and once that precedent was established, all 20 teams MUST be allowed to benefit from it.

Infections have been staggered. Everton had to postpone their games around Christmas, but it would be some three weeks later before the pandemic hit the Clarets.

We can’t just change the rules because we now realise that the decision we made wasn’t the right one, or that we don't like the consequences.

All teams must be allowed an equal playing field in order to protect the integrity of the competition.

In the meantime, I look forward to the feast that will be seven games in seven days coming to Turf Moor any time soon.