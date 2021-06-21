Phil Foden says England have not created "enough opportunities" for striker Harry Kane - and he and his team-mates are "responsible" for ensuring that changes.

The Three Lions have only scored once in their opening two Euro 2020 games and captain Kane has been substituted twice.

Foden told the Daily Euros podcast: "I play off the wing and my job is to try and create chances for him - and I’ve not done that."

Manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed Kane will start against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

"Harry's one of the best players in the world. We need to trust him and stick behind him," added 21-year-old Foden.

