Norwich v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

There are three changes to the Norwich side from the 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.

Angus Gunn comes in for Michael McGovern in goal with Tim Krul still out with a shoulder injury.

Josh Sargent isn't in the squad. Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki return to the side.

Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Idah.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Rowe, Giannoulis.