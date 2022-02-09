Norwich v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
There are three changes to the Norwich side from the 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.
Angus Gunn comes in for Michael McGovern in goal with Tim Krul still out with a shoulder injury.
Josh Sargent isn't in the squad. Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki return to the side.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Idah.
Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Rowe, Giannoulis.
There are four changes to the Crystal Palace side from the 2-0 FA Cup win over Hartlepool.
Vicente Guaita returns in goal. Martin Kelly isn't in the squad. Wilfried Zaha, Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes are back in the side. Eberechi Eze is on the bench.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Olise, Zaha, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Andersen, Gallagher.
Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.