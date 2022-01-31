Everton have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Joe Edwards, Paul Clement and Chris Jones also join as part of Lampard's backroom team.

His first game in charge will be against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club," said Lampard.

"I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together."